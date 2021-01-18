As regions ease restrictions, outlook is bright for high school sports

(WCIA) — Low risk winter sports in Region 6 will be able to start practicing immediately. As the region moves from Tier 3 to Tier 1, the new IDPH and IHSA guidelines will allow them to begin practice, with competition starting on a later date set by the IHSA.
Low-risk winter sports include Badminton, Boys Swimming & Diving, Cheerleading, Dance, Boys & Girls Bowling, and Girls Gymnastics.
For high-risk sports, the most they can do under Tier 1 is intra-squad scrimmages. Boys & girls basketball are the only high-risk winter sports. Spring/Summer sports under Tier 1 or 2 mitigations will be able to start contact days on January 25th.
Region 5 moved out of tiers and up to Phase 4, although there are no policies stating what high school sports can do during Phase 4. The IHSA released a statement on Monday stating they will have more clarification on Tuesday.
All IHSA athletic activities remain on pause for schools that are located in Regions that remain under Tier 3 or Tier 4 mitigations.