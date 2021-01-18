As regions ease restrictions, outlook is bright for high school sports

(WCIA) — Low risk winter sports in Region 6 will be able to start practicing immediately. As the region moves from Tier 3 to Tier 1, the new IDPH and IHSA guidelines will allow them to begin practice, with competition starting on a later date set by the IHSA.

Low-risk winter sports include Badminton, Boys Swimming & Diving, Cheerleading, Dance, Boys & Girls Bowling, and Girls Gymnastics.

JUST IN: This is the new 'All Sports Policy' updated today from the IDPH. I just received this from Gov. Pritzker's office. It details the Tiers and Levels for getting high school and youth sports back in the state.



The bottom graph is new, the top hasn't changed pic.twitter.com/eDTsuvHlwm — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 15, 2021

For high-risk sports, the most they can do under Tier 1 is intra-squad scrimmages. Boys & girls basketball are the only high-risk winter sports. Spring/Summer sports under Tier 1 or 2 mitigations will be able to start contact days on January 25th.

Region 5 moved out of tiers and up to Phase 4, although there are no policies stating what high school sports can do during Phase 4. The IHSA released a statement on Monday stating they will have more clarification on Tuesday.

The #IHSA is working with @IDPH to clarify what the continued positive movement of multiple Regions to Tier 1, Tier 2, or Phase 4 means for IHSA schools and sports moving forward.



We will send out an update to member schools & post information on our website on Tuesday. — IHSA #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) January 19, 2021

All IHSA athletic activities remain on pause for schools that are located in Regions that remain under Tier 3 or Tier 4 mitigations.