TEMPE (WCIA) — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond alum Makenzie Brown has always admired police officers. So when the Arizona State pitcher got the chance to work with the Arizona State Police Department this summer as one of five student-athletes in a 10-week program, Brown jumped at the opportunity.

“I’ve wanted to work in law enforcement since like third grade,” Brown said. “We get to do like ride alongs and stuff with officers. There was a Broadway show playing, so a lot of people were in town, so traffic control and what not. A lot of my family is in the military, kind of that whole entire world of life has always peaked my interest.”

In-between shifts at the station, the Sun Devils hurler still has to balance the responsibilities of being a Power 5 softball player.

“I kinda just am sacrificing sleep honestly,” she said. “I get up early and go lift, and then go to work.”

Brown transferred to Arizona State after spending her freshman season at Tulsa. The transition to Tempe and the PAC-12 went well this spring, with Brown leading the Sun Devils with 31 appearances in the circle. She finished the season with a 10-2 record and 4.35 ERA, striking out 76 hitters in 74 innings.

“We were all young last year, all transfers getting our toes dipped into the Pac,” Brown said. “I think it’s that comfortability that will be there for us this year. I think we’re going to be really, really sharp.”

Brown still has two years of eligibility remaining, but the Lake City native may just have a career in law enforcement in her future.