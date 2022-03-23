ARTHUR (WCIA) — Kaden Feagin is staying home. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4-star recruit committed to play for his home state school on Wednesday, becoming Illinois football’s first Class of 2023 commit.

110% Committed‼️ @IlliniFootball @Coach_CPatt @BretBielema @ALAHFootball #FamILLy23 #DHBG pic.twitter.com/Chv0MLQPS8 — Kaden Feagin (@FeaginKaden) March 23, 2022 Feagin is 6-foot-2, 235-pound athlete who picked Illinois ahead of Notre Dame and Iowa, among more than a dozen other offers. It’s a big win for head coach Bret Bielema, who lands the Illini’s first Top 5 prospect from the state since 2015 in Gabe Megginson.