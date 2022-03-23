WCIA.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Bret Beherns, Brice Bement
Posted: Mar 23, 2022 / 01:47 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 23, 2022 / 02:03 PM CDT
ARTHUR (WCIA) — Kaden Feagin is staying home. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4-star recruit committed to play for his home state school on Wednesday, becoming Illinois football’s first Class of 2023 commit.
110% Committed‼️ @IlliniFootball @Coach_CPatt @BretBielema @ALAHFootball #FamILLy23 #DHBG pic.twitter.com/Chv0MLQPS8— Kaden Feagin (@FeaginKaden) March 23, 2022
WATCH Kaden Feagin commit LIVE https://t.co/zKy3xxUL5d— WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) March 23, 2022
