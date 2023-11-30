KANSAS (WCIA) — Tri-County basketball player Josie Armstrong is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior guard is leading the Titans in scoring, assists and steals this season, averaging 17.7, 2.8 and 5.3 per game, respectively. Armstrong was named an all-tournament selection in the Comet Classic, scoring a game high 15 points in the title game, leading her team to a win to remain perfect on the season. On the brink of scoring her 1,000th career point, the three-year starter is thankful for the progress she’s made to get to where she is.

“I think I kind of underestimated myself when I was younger so knowing I’m reaching that goal makes me really proud and I know a lot of other people are proud of me too,” Armstrong said. “We really take pride in our defense and we run, run, run the floor and that’s how we score most of our points.”

