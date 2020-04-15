Argenta-Oreana’s Makail Stanley still hopng for State Title

ARGENTA (WCIA) — Makail Stanley dreams of ending his high school career standing at the top of the podium. The Argenta-Oreana senior has made two appearances at the State Track and Field finals, but he’s yet to win a title.

“I think I’ve just built on everything that I’ve worked so hard for,” says Stanley. “Track has been my strong suit ever since I was a freshman, and getting that last season would be really cool given the trend I’ve been setting myself this year.”

Stnaley won three medals last season, with a silver medal in the 400-meter dash. Stanley also finished with a 3rd place medal in the 100-meter dash.

“Being a decorated athlete at my school is great, and I represent my school in everything that I do,” says Stanley. “But I was looking to be the best in the State, not my school. I was looking to be a name that can’t be forgotten in any of the sports that I play.

Stanley also had a successful career in both football and wrestling. He led the Bombers on the field this season with more than 1,000 rushing yards, and finished his wrestling career with a 5th place finish at state. He didn’t know at the time, but it could have been his last time competing as a high school student.

“I think either way I’ll be accepting of it,” says Stanley. “Granted I still wanted to win a championship in high school, but then going into college hopefully that just drives me to be a national champion rather than a state champion.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic could end his high school career early, Stanley is already thinking about his future. He has several options to play one, or all three of his sports at the next level.

“The college level is the national level. At high schools were limited to the state and the class,” says Stanley. “At college you can go on to face the best in the county, and knowing your one of those top athletes I don’t think anything could be better.”

Stanley is considering Milikin, McKendree and Illinois State, but is keeping all his options open moving forward.