Argenta-Oreana set to open new conference with a bang

ARGENTA (WCIA) — The new Lincoln Prairie Conference starts Friday night with the best game on paper all year. Argenta-Oreana hosts Arcola in the season opener in a match-up of the two best teams from the Little Okaw Valley Conference last season. The Lincoln Prairie is the new look LOVC, with 15 schools from the old LOVC joining forces to start the new conference.

The Bombers won the LOVC NW division last year with a perfect 5-0 record, beating Arcola 22-9. A-O loses 17 seniors from its run to the semifinals but does get quarterback Josh Williams under center one more season. Makail Stanley moves from receiver to running back, where he will lead the offense, along with Williams. Both guys expect a big time atmosphere against the Riders, who are the favorites, along with the Bombers, to win the first Lincoln Prairie championship.

“You know they’re real fast kids,” Stanley said about Arcola. “I’ve got to give it to them, their whole team is real fast. They’re athletic so I think we all have the mentality that we’ve got to go in there and be better athletes.”



“It’s always really fun to play Arcola, they’re really competitive,” Williams added. “It’s one of the most exciting games we have all year so we’re just excited to go 1-0 against them.”

“We’re excited,” Argenta-Oreana head coach Steve Kirk said. “We’ve had a good summer, good few weeks of practice here so we’re rearing to go.”

Argenta-Oreana and Arcola kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m.