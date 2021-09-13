Argenta-Oreana football on pause, will forfeit games at Villa Grove, Tri-County

ARGENTA (WCIA) — The Argenta-Oreana football team is going on pause after one player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a release from the school. All football related activities are on hold until Sept. 25, meaning the program will forfeit games at Villa Grove this Friday night and at Tri-County next Friday night. Both the Blue Devils and Titans will have an opportunity to reschedule a different opponent, or take a forfeit victory.

“While we are disappointed in the situation, the health and safety of our students and student athletes will always take precedence over competition,” Argenta-Oreana athletic director Mike Williams said in a statement.