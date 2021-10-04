Argenta-Oreana cancels varsity football the rest of the season

WCIA — Argenta-Oreana canceled the remainder of its varsity season on Monday due to ‘a variety of unavoidable circumstances’ according to a release from the school and athletic director Mike Williams.

“This decision was not taken lightly and involved many conversations and considerations prior to this announcement,” Williams said. “We do plan to honor our remaining scheduled junior varsity games and look forward to returning to a full varsity and junior varsity season in 2022.”

JUST IN: Argenta-Oreana is canceling the remainder of its varsity football season. Will still play a JV schedule — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 4, 2021

The Bombers (0-6) took forfeit losses in weeks four and five due to COVID-19 concerns. The team returned to the field last Friday night and suffered a 47-0 loss to Cerro Gordo-Bement.

Argenta-Oreana joins Urbana, Sullivan-Okaw Valley and Watseka in canceling the remainder of its varsity schedule in 2021.