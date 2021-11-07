Area runners bring home medals at State Cross Country Finals

PEORIA (WCIA) — The high school cross country season wrapped up this weekend, with several area runners taking some some hardware at the State Final meet. In the 1A Girls’ race, Unity won the team title, with Uni-High’s Kate Ahamari taking home with second place overall. She crossed the finish line with a time of 17:29.

In the 1A Boys’ Race, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond placed second overall as a team. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James took home first place, crossing the finish line in 14:16 to win the state title.

Congratulations to our Boy’s Cross Country Team on their runner-up finish today at the IHSA state meet! Reminder that there will be a public reception at the high school at 6:00 this evening. #GoKnights pic.twitter.com/U9BHPmHPzM — #GoKnights (@ALAHKnights) November 6, 2021

“Being a State Champion, I’ve been waiting — ever since 7th grade I just wanted to win a State Championship more than anything, and now that it’s and now that it’s happened I feel so good,” says James. “People were telling me ‘You got it’ but you can’t really trust anyone so I just kept pushing all the way through. but it’s absolutely great, I’m speechless.”

Congratulations to Ryder James! Class 1A state champion in a blazing time of 14:16. pic.twitter.com/PJK2heKiNJ — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School (@PBLHS_Principal) November 6, 2021

