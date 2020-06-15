Area coaches weigh in on state basketball returning to Champaign

"I was a 7 or 8-year old kid watching my school play on that court, and so to get the chance to get back there and to be where Coach Underwood stands, to view it from his eyes would be really cool feeling"

WCIA — One of Cody Rincker’s favorite basketball memories happened in Peoria, the St. Anthony head coach led the Bulldogs to the program’s first State Title in 2017.

“That moment’s one that’s always going to be etched in your mind, especially right now,” Rinker said during a Zoom call on Monday. “Definitely a fond memory.”

But some of his fondest memories also happened at Assembly Hall. That’s where he passion for basketball grew, when he used to watch the state games as a kid. Now with the tournament moving back to Champaign for the first time in 25 years, his basketball career is coming full circle.

“I was a 7 or 8-year old kid watching my school play on that court, and so to get the chance to get back there and to be where Coach Underwood stands, to view it from his eyes would be really cool feeling,” Rinker added.

The state tournament returning to Champaign means just as much to Centennial head coach Tim Lavin. He brought the Chargers to Peoria two years in a row, winning the 3A Championship in 2009.

Lavin hopes to win a State Title right in his backyard.

“Coming down to the state university is going to be big for the whole state, but especially Champaign-Urbana area,” Lavin said during a FaceTime call. “There’s a lot of basketball pride here, and the community I’m sure really happy to have it back, and I think the kids, if you can make it from this area, it would just be great for everybody.”

Lavin was one game away from reaching the State Tournament at Assembly Hall when he played for York High School in 1982. But Rincker actually knows what it’s like to play on the Big Ten stage.

As a former Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville guard, he played against the Illini during his college career.

“I was clapping for the Illini when they ran out, and someone had to remind me, ‘Hey, you’re playing them tonight, you can’t clap,'” Rinker said. “So I think that’s going to be the experince a lot of kids in the area. They go and watch those games in the Big Ten setting, and they see these players and they look up to them. It is a surreal and magical feeling that you get to experience the lights and just how big that place is.”

St. Anthony last played in a state game in Champaign in 1978, Centennial never made the state tournament when it was in Champaign.