Area athletes take home medals at State Golf Tournament

WCIA — St. Teresa junior Cody Dodson hasn’t been golfing for very long, which make his fifth place finish in the 1A Boys State Final that much sweeter.

“I started playing golf my freshman year, like two weeks before my freshman year,” says Dodson. “It feels really good to have this medal around my neck.”

Dodson qualified for state during that freshman season — but didn’t make the cut. After a one over par on Friday, Dodson hit five birdies on Saturday to bring himself home in a medal winning spot, carding a 73 in the final round.

“It’s crazy to think, coming from 91st to fifth is really, really cool to see,” says Dodson.

St. Anthony was in the hunt for the team title at Prairie Vista in Bloomington. They were led by freshman Dakota Flaig, who finished tied for 20th 11 over par. The Bulldogs came in 4th, just ten strokes off the lead.

“I knew our team was good, but at the beginning of the year I wasn’t as good as I am now,” says Flaig. “Didn’t really think I would even be in this position playing Varsity at State.”

Monticello were able to take home 8th place as a team. Junior Will Ross was their leading scorer, he already has his eye on next season.

“We only have one Senior so we’re kind of excited to come back next year and prove people wrong again,” says Ross. “I don’t think anyone would have predicted us to be Top 8 in the state.”

And getting back to state means all that and more for the area medalists, after the State Series wasn’t held last season. Full results from Day 2 of the girls’ and boys’ state golf tournaments in Bloomington-Normal and Decatur below:

BOYS’ GOLF:

Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course

Pos Team Player Overall Total 2 Rockridge Drew Hall 70 70 3 Grant Park Trey Boecker 71 71 4 Anna-Jonesboro Luke Lasley 72 72 6 St. Teresa Cody Dodson 73 73 7 Christ Our Rock Lutheran Parker Boehne 74 74 7 Newman Central Catholic Kyle Wolfe 74 74 10 Liberty Blake Arnold 75 75 10 Rockridge Dan Oneill 75 75

Pos Team Overall Total 1 Vandalia 302 302 2 IC Catholic 306 306 3 North Shore Country Day 308 308 4 St. Anthony 310 310 5 Oblong 320 320 6 Riverdale 321 321 7 Sherrard 323 323 7 Monticello 323 323

GIRLS’ GOLF

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course

Pos Team Player Overall Total 3 Illinois Valley Central Elaine Grant 72 72 3 Pontiac Dani Schrock 72 72 6 Routt Catholic Addie Dobson 73 73 7 Eureka Allison Pacocha 74 74 8 Athens Catalina Easley 75 75 12 Mahomet-Seymour Ainsley Winters 76 76 12 Waterloo Calli Smith 76 76 19 Rockford Christian Emily Kneller 78 78 19 St. Thomas More Brooke Erhard 78 78

Pos Team Overall Total 1 Mt. Carmel 302 302 2 Marquette Catholic 309 309 3 Latin 333 333 4 Saint Viator 338 338 5 Wheaton St. Francis 342 342 6 Boylan Catholic 344 344 7 St. Anthony 346 346 8 Massac County 350 350

