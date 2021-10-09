Area athletes take home medals at State Golf Tournament

WCIA — St. Teresa junior Cody Dodson hasn’t been golfing for very long, which make his fifth place finish in the 1A Boys State Final that much sweeter.

“I started playing golf my freshman year, like two weeks before my freshman year,” says Dodson. “It feels really good to have this medal around my neck.”

Dodson qualified for state during that freshman season — but didn’t make the cut. After a one over par on Friday, Dodson hit five birdies on Saturday to bring himself home in a medal winning spot, carding a 73 in the final round.

“It’s crazy to think, coming from 91st to fifth is really, really cool to see,” says Dodson.

St. Anthony was in the hunt for the team title at Prairie Vista in Bloomington. They were led by freshman Dakota Flaig, who finished tied for 20th 11 over par. The Bulldogs came in 4th, just ten strokes off the lead.

“I knew our team was good, but at the beginning of the year I wasn’t as good as I am now,” says Flaig. “Didn’t really think I would even be in this position playing Varsity at State.”

Monticello were able to take home 8th place as a team. Junior Will Ross was their leading scorer, he already has his eye on next season.

“We only have one Senior so we’re kind of excited to come back next year and prove people wrong again,” says Ross. “I don’t think anyone would have predicted us to be Top 8 in the state.”

And getting back to state means all that and more for the area medalists, after the State Series wasn’t held last season. Full results from Day 2 of the girls’ and boys’ state golf tournaments in Bloomington-Normal and Decatur below:

BOYS’ GOLF:

Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course

PosTeamPlayerOverallTotal
2RockridgeDrew Hall7070
3Grant ParkTrey Boecker 7171
4Anna-JonesboroLuke Lasley7272
6St. TeresaCody Dodson7373
7Christ Our Rock LutheranParker Boehne7474
7Newman Central CatholicKyle Wolfe7474
10LibertyBlake Arnold7575
10RockridgeDan Oneill7575
PosTeamOverallTotal
1Vandalia302302
2IC Catholic306306
3North Shore Country Day308308
4St. Anthony310310
5Oblong320320
6Riverdale321321
7Sherrard323323
7Monticello323323

GIRLS’ GOLF

Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course

PosTeamPlayerOverallTotal
3Illinois Valley CentralElaine Grant7272
3PontiacDani Schrock7272
6Routt CatholicAddie Dobson7373
7EurekaAllison Pacocha7474
8AthensCatalina Easley7575
12Mahomet-SeymourAinsley Winters7676
12WaterlooCalli Smith7676
19Rockford ChristianEmily Kneller7878
19St. Thomas MoreBrooke Erhard7878
PosTeamOverallTotal
1Mt. Carmel302302
2Marquette Catholic309309
3Latin333333
4Saint Viator338338
5Wheaton St. Francis342342
6Boylan Catholic344344
7St. Anthony346346
8Massac County350350

BOYS’ GOLF:

Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club

PosTeamPlayerOverallTotal
3JacksonvilleBrady Kaufmann6868
4Hinsdale SouthBilly Gneiser7171
4MacombConnor Hamm7171
7Boylan CatholicCooper Watt7272
7Burlington CentralTyson Malak7272
11CarbondaleIan Davis7373
11Sacred Heart-GriffinNick Calucchia7373

