Area athletes take home medals at State Golf Tournament

WCIA — St. Teresa junior Cody Dodson hasn’t been golfing for very long, which make his fifth place finish in the 1A Boys State Final that much sweeter.
“I started playing golf my freshman year, like two weeks before my freshman year,” says Dodson. “It feels really good to have this medal around my neck.”
Dodson qualified for state during that freshman season — but didn’t make the cut. After a one over par on Friday, Dodson hit five birdies on Saturday to bring himself home in a medal winning spot, carding a 73 in the final round.
“It’s crazy to think, coming from 91st to fifth is really, really cool to see,” says Dodson.
St. Anthony was in the hunt for the team title at Prairie Vista in Bloomington. They were led by freshman Dakota Flaig, who finished tied for 20th 11 over par. The Bulldogs came in 4th, just ten strokes off the lead.
“I knew our team was good, but at the beginning of the year I wasn’t as good as I am now,” says Flaig. “Didn’t really think I would even be in this position playing Varsity at State.”
Monticello were able to take home 8th place as a team. Junior Will Ross was their leading scorer, he already has his eye on next season.
“We only have one Senior so we’re kind of excited to come back next year and prove people wrong again,” says Ross. “I don’t think anyone would have predicted us to be Top 8 in the state.”
And getting back to state means all that and more for the area medalists, after the State Series wasn’t held last season. Full results from Day 2 of the girls’ and boys’ state golf tournaments in Bloomington-Normal and Decatur below:
BOYS’ GOLF:
Class 1A State Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|Overall
|Total
|2
|Rockridge
|Drew Hall
|70
|70
|3
|Grant Park
|Trey Boecker
|71
|71
|4
|Anna-Jonesboro
|Luke Lasley
|72
|72
|6
|St. Teresa
|Cody Dodson
|73
|73
|7
|Christ Our Rock Lutheran
|Parker Boehne
|74
|74
|7
|Newman Central Catholic
|Kyle Wolfe
|74
|74
|10
|Liberty
|Blake Arnold
|75
|75
|10
|Rockridge
|Dan Oneill
|75
|75
|Pos
|Team
|Overall
|Total
|1
|Vandalia
|302
|302
|2
|IC Catholic
|306
|306
|3
|North Shore Country Day
|308
|308
|4
|St. Anthony
|310
|310
|5
|Oblong
|320
|320
|6
|Riverdale
|321
|321
|7
|Sherrard
|323
|323
|7
|Monticello
|323
|323
GIRLS’ GOLF
Class 1A State Tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|Overall
|Total
|3
|Illinois Valley Central
|Elaine Grant
|72
|72
|3
|Pontiac
|Dani Schrock
|72
|72
|6
|Routt Catholic
|Addie Dobson
|73
|73
|7
|Eureka
|Allison Pacocha
|74
|74
|8
|Athens
|Catalina Easley
|75
|75
|12
|Mahomet-Seymour
|Ainsley Winters
|76
|76
|12
|Waterloo
|Calli Smith
|76
|76
|19
|Rockford Christian
|Emily Kneller
|78
|78
|19
|St. Thomas More
|Brooke Erhard
|78
|78
|Pos
|Team
|Overall
|Total
|1
|Mt. Carmel
|302
|302
|2
|Marquette Catholic
|309
|309
|3
|Latin
|333
|333
|4
|Saint Viator
|338
|338
|5
|Wheaton St. Francis
|342
|342
|6
|Boylan Catholic
|344
|344
|7
|St. Anthony
|346
|346
|8
|Massac County
|350
|350
BOYS’ GOLF:
Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Club
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|Overall
|Total
|3
|Jacksonville
|Brady Kaufmann
|68
|68
|4
|Hinsdale South
|Billy Gneiser
|71
|71
|4
|Macomb
|Connor Hamm
|71
|71
|7
|Boylan Catholic
|Cooper Watt
|72
|72
|7
|Burlington Central
|Tyson Malak
|72
|72
|11
|Carbondale
|Ian Davis
|73
|73
|11
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|Nick Calucchia
|73
|73