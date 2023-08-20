ARCOLA (WCIA) — A new era is set to kickoff this week for Arcola football with new head coach Steve Snider making his debut as the Purple Riders’ leader. Snider arrived in Arcola from Morrison earlier this year, replacing Nick Lindsey, who resigned from his coaching spot but remains the school’s athletic director. Lindsey stepped down from coaching to spend more time with family, posting a 41-18 record over six seasons.

Snider takes over a program that’s been to the playoffs seven out of the last eight seasons (minus the COVID-19 season when no postseason was contested), only missing out last season with a 4-5 record. He brings in a new look to the Riders, transitioning the offense from a spread concept to a Wing T. Seniors Anthony Garza and Brockton Morford will lead the way, along with first time starting quarterback junior Jayden Hensonstice.

“Coach (Snider) has really put us to work and made sure we’re making steady progress and I think we’re in a good spot for week one and that’s what excites us right now,” Arcola senior lineman Raul Guerra said.

“The transition has been excellent and the kids, they’re just great,” Snider said. “They’re absolutely great kids. We got a huge number of juniors and seniors out that are ready to go and to have that kind of leadership is awesome, just that old group to buy in to everything that I’ve got going on right now.”

Arcola opens its season hosting Nokomis on Friday night.



