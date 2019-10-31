Arcola and Tri-County get playoff rematch

(WCIA) — High school football playoffs start this week, and the 1A bracket gets a Lincoln-Prairie conference rematch.

Arcola will host Tri-County in the first round, the Purple Riders beat the Titans by 42 points in the regular season. The Titans are heading into their first playoff appearance in 5 years, and say it’s an advantage to play a familiar team, but someone they’re also looking to get past.

“The playoffs are about playing different people, and it didn’t work out in round one this year,” says head coach Brian Anderson. “So we’re just trying to build the program back up, these kids have had a great season.”



“It really means a lot, we’ve really been working hard especially these seniors,” says quarterback Mitch Pollock. “We’ve been working for four years to get back there. We’ve come a long way we started the season not too hot, but we’re liking the way we’re playing these last couple games.”

Th 4th-seed Riders will be a big test for the Titans. Arcola made an appearance in the second round of the playoffs last season, and are looking to get even further this time around.

“We just got to be ready to play each week, and it being the playoffs I don’t think that’s an issue,” says head coach Nick Lindsey. “But taking care of the ball and not making big mistakes that’s the name of the game this time of year.”

“We just got to believe in ourselves, we’ve been talking about it every since we can remember,” says senior lineman Hugo Garza. “Playoffs are what this program is about, and it’s those last three weeks of the season that we look forward to.”

Arcola will host Tri-County on Saturday November 2nd, at 1 p.m. for the first round.