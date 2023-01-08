BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern beat No. 15 Indiana 84-83 on Sunday for its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who knocked off then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games. The Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3) have lost four of six.

Bouie made 10 of 18 shots. Chase Audige had 19 points and eight assists for the Wildcats. Robbie Beran and Ty Berry each added 13 points.

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino led the Hoosiers with a career-best 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting with five 3s. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points, a career-high 24 rebounds and eight assists.

Indiana had 16 turnovers, nine more than Northwestern, and the visitors enjoyed a 25-6 scoring edge off turnovers.

Northwestern hit 10 of its first 14 shots to seize the early lead, was ahead by as many as 17 points in the first half and relied upon superior depth to stay ahead by double digits for much of the second half until the final minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: After five consecutive losing seasons, the Wildcats returned four starters for a third consecutive year and appear poised to make the NCAA Tournament. Coach Chris Collins’ team is worthy of being ranked.

Indiana: Hood-Schifino has been an excellent alternative to injured senior Xavier Johnson, but the Hoosiers are hurting without senior Race Thompson, who suffered a knee injury in the previous game and like Johnson is out indefinitely. Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino need more help from others.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Rutgers on Wednesday.

Indiana: Visits Penn State on Wednesday.

