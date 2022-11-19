NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material.

The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on their injury report Saturday. He has missed the last eight games.

The team suspended the point guard for a minimum of five games without pay on Nov. 3 after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when he was questioned about his since-deleted post on his Twitter page.

Irving told SNY on Saturday: “I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions throughout the time that it’s been since the post was first put up. I’ve had a lot of time to think. But my focus, initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters.”

Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Nets owner Joe Tsai during the suspension and both said they don’t belief he has antisemitic beliefs.

All-Star guard Ja Morant won’t play for Memphis because of a sprained left ankle he sustained Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports