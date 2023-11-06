LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 21 points and eight rebounds in his Kansas debut, Kevin McCullar Jr. made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and the top-ranked Jayhawks cruised to a 99-56 victory over North Carolina Central on Monday night.

Kansas had five players in double-figures scoring, including Dickinson, the Michigan transfer and one of the most sought-after players to enter the portal. He had seven points, two boards and a block 90 seconds in, including the first of three 3-pointers that showed the 7-foot-2 center is more than just a beast on the block.

Nic Timberlake had 13 points, KJ Adams scored 12 and Dajuan Harris Jr. dished out 10 assists for Kansas, which led 59-17 by halftime before coasting over the final 20 minutes to its 51st consecutive home-opening win.

Ja’Darius Harris had 12 points to lead the Eagles.

Any doubt about the outcome was gone midway through the first half, when the Jayhawks went on a 20-2 run to take a 40-11 lead. McCullar scored eight during the spurt, and transfer forward Parker Braun added a highlight ally-oop dunk.

Dickinson had 17 points, seven boards and four assists by halftime; the Eagles had 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

INJURY UPDATE

Kansas guard Johnny Furphy played with no limitations after dealing with shin splints during the preseason. Fellow freshman Jamari McDowell was not suited up after a minor injury in practice but should be back this week.

BIG PICTURE

NC Central will find life much easier in the MEAC, where the Eagles were picked to finish third this season.

Kansas coach Bill Self had expressed concern about his team’s ability to shoot from beyond the 3-point arc, but the Jayhawks were 13 of 23 against the Eagles. That included a 9-of-12 mark in the first half.

UP NEXT

NC Central plays Virginia-Lynchburg on Thursday night.

Kansas plays Manhattan on Friday night.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball