INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday they will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday’s key AFC South battle against Jacksonville.

Taylor, last year’s NFL rushing champion, will miss his second straight game with an injured ankle. He had only missed one game in his first two seasons, that one because he was considered a close contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hines entered the concussion protocol since wobbling off the field early in last Thursday’s victory at Denver.

Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay carried the workload against the Broncos and likely will again after Indy (2-2-1) promoted Lindsay from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

“What we’re looking for is consistency in performance. We think Deon can provide that if needed,” coach Frank Reich said Friday before decisions were made on Taylor and Hines. “We feel like Deon took a major step (against Denver). I don’t think he surprised us. I think we felt he’s had that in him.”

Reich also announced Friday that three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard would sit out after having surgery on his broken nose. Leonard made his season debut two weeks ago against Tennessee but ran into teammate Zaire Franklin’s face mask, which also caused a concussion.

Indy has lost four of six to the Jaguars (2-3), including a 24-0 defeat in Week 2. The Colts are a half-game behind Tennessee (3-2) in the division race but are 0-2-1 against AFC South foes.

