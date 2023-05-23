FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media.

The 39-year-old quarterback, acquired last month from Green Bay, strained a calf while participating in conditioning drills Tuesday. Rodgers watched quarterback drills and remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes.

“I don’t think it’s too serious,” Rodgers said, downplaying the injury and saying he took “a vet day.”

He did not appear to have a noticeable limp, but he stretched his lower legs and ankles several times throughout the practice.

Organized team activities began Monday and Rodgers participated in practice, with the Jets tweeting out photos and videos of the quarterback throwing passes. The session Tuesday marked the first with media in attendance, and a few dozen reporters showed up to watch Rodgers practice as a member of the Jets for the first time.

“It’s been a dream month so far,” he said.

New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft from Green Bay on April 26. In exchange, the Packers got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season.

The four-time NFL MVP spent his first 18 seasons in Green Bay.

NOTES: All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams isn’t participating in voluntary workouts while he awaits a contract extension. Coach Robert Saleh isn’t concerned it could turn into a lingering issue. “That thing will get done,” the coach said. … RB Breece Hall and OT Mekhi Becton, both returning from knee injuries last year, aren’t practicing yet. OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn triceps) is practicing. … Becton told Newsday he blamed the coaching staff for his season-ending knee injury last summer because they insisted he play right tackle instead of left — and that put extra pressure on his already surgically repaired right knee. Saleh took the high road, saying he didn’t want to get into finger pointing.

