Andricks wins Athlete of the Week

MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Griffin Andricks is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Central A&M senior basketball player is averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game this season, helping the Raiders to an 18-2 record and No. 3 ranking in the Class 1A state polls. After finishing third last season, Central A&M is poised to make a return trip to Peoria and make a run at the championship.

“We always have that goal in the back of our mind but we like to take it one game at a time cause I feel like you could mess up and it starts playing with your mind,” Andricks said. “I feel like we have good confidence, we just can’t get too cocky cause then it catches up with us and could bite us in the butt. So I feel like one game at a time and stay humble and it will all turn out better in the end.”

