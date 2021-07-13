Andrew Hoffman and Nathan Lavender selected in MLB Draft

(WCIA) — Two Illini pitchers were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Andrew Hoffman was selected in the 12th round, as the 367th overall pick to the Atlanta Braves. Nathan Lavender was selected in the 14th round, as the 412th overall pick by the New York Mets.

Hoffman went undefeated on the mound this season, with a 2.87 ERA, and 11 starts. He was an All-Big Ten third team selection. Lavender finished the year 7-2 with a 4.11 ERA, with a career-high 13 strikeouts against Iowa.

The two are the program’s first draft picks since 2019, when Illinois had six players selected.