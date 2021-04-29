Andres Feliz to play for House of ‘Paign in TBT

WCIA — Former Illinois basketball fan favorite Andres Feliz will once again play for House of ‘Paign in The Basketball Tournament this summer, the team announced Thursday.

Feliz has been playing professionally since finishing up his two-year college career at Illinois. The Dominican Republic native signed with the Spanish team CB Prat. Feliz played with House of ‘Paign in TBT last summer following his senior season with the Illini where he averaged 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.