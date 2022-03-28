WCIA — Illinois guard Andre Curbelo has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore posted on his social media accounts Monday afternoon announcing the move after two up and down years with the Illini.

“Illini Nation…where do I begin? These past two years have been insane,” Curbelo said in a social media post. “So many amazing moments and some hard times that we had to battle through. I am so thankful I could be part of this program. Without my teammates and staff, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish the all of that things that I did personally and that WE did collectively. I’m thankful I was part of two amazing teams here at the The University of Illinois and for the relationships I have made. I’m thankful for all of the support from the Orange Krush, you all were my energy and the reason I never stopped pushing. Unfortunately, my time here at the UIUC has come to an end and I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Belo OUT.”

"I could really care less what people have to say, they're just on social media saying things, they're never going to come up to my face and say it"#Illini Andre Curbelo on how he responds to criticism:



"I know the player I am and I'm going to continue to do my thing" pic.twitter.com/68NIXhpIOw — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 19, 2022

Curbelo played in just 19 games this season, averaging 7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. The point guard missed 11 straight games from Nov. 26-Jan. 14 with post-concussion issues before returning to play Purdue, scoring a career high 20 points in the two overtime loss.

"I've had concussions before but nothing like this one and it's scary when you don't really have a lot of answers"#Illini point guard Andre Curbelo details his recovery, says there were times he didn't know if he would come back this season pic.twitter.com/U33p4JJxmd — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 20, 2022

After going on health and safety protocols forcing him to miss two more games, Curbelo came back to play in the final 13 games of the season. It was a disappointing season for the sophomore point guard, who was picked for several preseason award watch lists, including All-American accolades. Injuries derailed any chance of achieving his full potential though.

When Brad Underwood wins a Big Ten title and crashes Andre Curbelo's interview pic.twitter.com/eYxzthgvJF — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) March 7, 2022

Curbelo’s up-and-down play was frustrating for fans to watch at times, especially with turnovers, but his defense helped paved the way down the stretch for Illinois to win a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

The Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) dance was back on the sideline this afternoon at Indiana pic.twitter.com/NwNhjghUuE — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 5, 2022

Curbelo was coming off a fantastic freshman season with the Illini where he was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year. The All-Freshman team honoree was fourth on Illinois in scoring, averaging 9 points per game to go along with 4 rebounds. Curbelo came on late in the season, leading the Illini to a Big Ten tournament title, averaging 12 points and 5 rebounds per game in the final 10 contests. He was one of two Illini selected to represent the team at Big Ten Media Day before the season in Indianapolis.

"I'm not afraid to say we're going to be better than last year"#Illini point guard @papicurbelo11 on expectations for this year: "Once we click, we're going to be pretty special" pic.twitter.com/4hGF5epZWb — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 7, 2021

The 4-star recruit out of Long Island Lutheran in New York was a big get for head coach Brad Underwood, ranked No. 44 in the nation according to 247Sports.

"I think he's without question the best passing guard in the country"@IlliniMBB coach Brad Underwood spoke publicly for the first time about new #Illini signee @papicurbelo11 and compared the @LuHiBasketball 4-star Top 100 recruit to Steve Nash and Trae Young pic.twitter.com/dmL5H9SMW4 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 13, 2019

Illinois has two freshmen guards signed for next season in Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris, both 4-star prospects, along with 4-star wing Ty Rodgers.