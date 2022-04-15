CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois sophomore guard Andre Curbelo announced on social media he committed to St. John’s University Queens Campus in New York.

Curbelo played two seasons with the Illini. His freshman year he played 31 games, 667 minutes. He was Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the final 10 games.

His sophomore year Curbelo suffered a concussion forcing him to sit out several games in the season. He played in a total of 19 games, 367 minutes. The guard averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 19 games on the season.

Curbelo announced he was entering the transfer portal quickly after Illinois lost to Houston in the NCAA tournament.