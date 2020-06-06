Allie Trame preps for volleyball career at Alabama

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former St. Thomas More volleyball player Allie Trame has spent the last few days on Zoom calls getting to know her future teammates. The Alabama-signee is eager to get down to Tuscaloosa to start summer classes, but COVID-19 has pushed that date back to sometime in late-June.

“I’m just looking forward to starting something new, obviously it’s really far away from home so that’s going to be hard,” says Trame. “Just being on my own, and moving to that next stage is going to be fun.”

Preparing for the next level has presented some challenges for the middle blocker. Trame’s club team, Illini Elite, had their season cut short due to the pandemic, leaving Trame without a lot of playing time this spring.

“Just the volleyball side of things, you can try to stay in shape as best as you can but, it’s kind of hard when you aren’t actually playing your sport,” says Trame. “This club season was going to be so fun, it was going to be the best club season we would have had, just because a lot of that pressure was off. All of us were committed, all of us already knew where we were going so it was just a matter of playing, and not trying to worry about getting recruited and things like that.”

Trame says Illini Elite will be holding a couple of practices, so that college-bound players like herself will be able to get in a few reps this summer.