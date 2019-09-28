Alicia Severins making name for herself in body building

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — At 46 years-old, Alicis Severins isn’t letting her age stop her. She’s one of the best body builders in the country for her age.

She got into professtional body building three years ago and has competed in five different bikini shows. She placed third at the amateur level last year, qualifying for nationals.

Severins typically wakes up around 4:30 a.m. every morning to get her work out in.

She’s hoping to inspire others, showing you’re never too old to try something new.

“I had gotten to a place where I wasn’t really very happy with how I was feeling and how I was looking, and so at that point, I just decided that I wanted to start taking on a little bit of weight training, and some cardio, and then it just kind of grew from there,” Severins said. “My regimen now is, because I completely have fallen in love with the bodybuilding experience, and so I try to show others that it doesn’t matter how old we are, that we can still be healthy, and keep in shape, and I just try and motivate others with the things that I do.”

Severins recently placed in the top five at the National Physique Committee North American National.

If you want to follow along with her journey, she updates her Instagram regularly.

