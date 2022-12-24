CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The ReliaQuest bowl in Tampa, Florida is only a few days away where Illinois will take on Mississippi State.

The Illini will have several players gone that opted out for the NFL draft including Sydney and Chase Brown, Devon Witherspoon and Luke Ford. For some Illini, like offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, this is one last time to wear orange and blue. The All American says after a long 6 years playing for Illinois, he can’t wait to finish his collegiate career with the team.

“Kind of appreciation of what happened throughout the season and kind of just getting ready, getting the body right, it’s been a long, what 15 weeks including training camp, so just kind of getting the body right and just getting ready for this bowl game and being able to enjoy it,” Palczewski said. “Just being able to just truly appreciate this game and just taking advantage of and trying to be the best version of myself that I can be. That’s been the biggest thing I’ve learned so far.”