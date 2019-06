CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman says he came close several times to announcing the addition of hockey in the last year but pulled the plug in the 11th hour after the final pieces to puzzle fell thru. Whitman says the project still needs more money to be green lighted but he hopes to have a team and arena in place by 2022.

During his annual "state of the DIA" address in front of reporters on Tuesday, Whitman upped the ante to $100 million. Last year at this time, the Illinois AD said $50-$60 million was needed to add hockey at Illinois. It all comes down to fundraising, especially for an arena. Whitman shared the University of Illinois would now like to own a downtown building, instead of leasing a property like they talked about previously.