Alec Bryant on campus, waiting for NCAA waiver

(WCIA) — Illinois football’s newest addition has arrived on campus. Alec Bryant, the defensive end who transferred from Virgina tech just days ago, is in Champaign although he won’t be able to practice with the team just yet. He has some NCAA protocols to go through, and head coach Bret Bielema says he doesn’t fully expect him to fully join the team until next week.

The former 4-star recruit played one season with the Hokies after picking them ahead of more than a dozen other Power 5 offers. He still needs a waiver to be eligible to play this season, and Bielema says that process has been started.

“Very excited about Alec, and the opportunity that he brings us,” says Bielema. “Really the outside linebacker is an area that we’ve been looking at, just from a pure numbers standpoint, it’s kind of a new position for us, something that wasn’t really on the old roster, we kind of blended in some defensive end, some backers, and Alec jumped out to us when he became available.”