Alan Griffin picks Syracuse

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Alan Griffin is trading in orange and blue for more orange and blue. He has committed to play at Syracuse next season.

Griffin announced his transfer from Illinois last week. Now multiple reports have the guard committing to Jim Boeheim and the Orange.

Illinois transfer Alan Griffin just verbally committed to Syracuse, he tells @247Sports. | Story: https://t.co/TPfDk12Ty6 pic.twitter.com/lsTkAsPkCv — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 5, 2020

Griffin averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Illini last season, while leading the team in 3-point field goal percentage at 41%.

He is originally from New York. His dad is an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors, his sister plays basketball at UConn, and his brother has committed to play at Duke.