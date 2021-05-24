ALAH pitcher Makenzie Brown gearing up for next level

ARTHUR (WCIA) — Makenzie Brown doesn’t have anything to prove this softball season. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior already has a regional title, 400 varsity strikeouts, and knows she’ll be playing at the next level in the Fall.

“I think the pressure is off and it’s about having fun this year,” says Brown.

But Brown hasn’t shown any signs of phoning it in — pitching better than she ever has. One month into the season, the Tulsa signee has two no-hitters — including one where she struck out 20 batters. A new secondary pitch is a contributing factor to her recent success.

“I didn’t have a change-up until this year, I always just blew it by people,” says Brown. “Having that change-up and developing that has been crucial to this year.”

“I told her, ‘When you go to the next level, you have to have that change-up. You have got to develop a good change-up,'” says head coach Jerry Lane. “I think when she gets over to Tulsa it will even get a lot better yet.”

Head coach Jerry Lane says the Knights have a tougher schedule this year to get ready for the postseason. But it hasn’t mattered to Brown — her ERA is under one. College will be a new experience for Brown, who is one of nine kids in her family. That makes this season even more special, as she looks forward to what’s ahead with the Golden Hurricane.

“Just a new level of softball that I’m ready for,” says Brown.

“She’s excited about playing, she has the enthusiasm to play,” says Lane. “You take all those variables, it’s not just what she does on the mound, it’s the knowledge of the game, knowing what’s going on. I know that she’ll be pretty successful there.”

Brown will become just the second girl from ALAH to go to a Division-I School.