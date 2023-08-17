ARTHUR (WCIA) — Gone is Kaden Feagin from the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football team but the Knights are eager to show their winning ways will continue, despite losing the best player to ever suit up for the program. The four-star recruit is a freshman running back at Illinois, leaving a big hole on the roster, but ALAH says it’s up for the challenge of trying to record three-straight winning seasons for the first time in a decade.

“A lot of new guys stepping into roles that they’re comfortable with and we’re very comfortable with them stepping into those roles,” Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond coach Ryan Jefferson said. “So we’re excited to see what this team is going to look like.”

The Knights went 8-3 last season, making it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Landon Waldrop returns from that team to anchor a rushing attack, with Jayce Parsons stepping into the starting quarterback job, replacing Feagin at the position.

“There’s been a lot of people stepping up, but like, everybody’s been working hard it’s amazing,” Waldrop said. “We’ve been working a lot more as a team than we have been in the past.”

ALAH opens its season visiting Argenta-Oreana next Friday night, Aug. 25.