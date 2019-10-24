Al Hrabosky on Cardinals and MLB

URBANA (WCIA) — Al Hrabosky made an appearance in Urbana on Thursday afternoon to speak at a fundraising event.

For the last 35 years, the former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher has been a part of the TV broadcasting team as a color commentator. This season, he got to see his former team make a second round appearance in the playoffs. The Cardinals were knocked off in game four against the Washington Nationals.

“We like to think that we’re supposed to be there every year, and we missed three years, but it kinda leaves a sour taste with such a quick exit,” says Hrabosky. “Guys in my year, we thought we were good, but these guys are much better athletes today. They probably have a little more dedication than we did because it is a big business, and they treat it that way. Rather than the owners in my day treat[ed] it as a hobby.”

During his 12 year career in the MLB, Hrabosky earned 64 wins, 35 losses, and 97 saves with an ERA of 3.10.