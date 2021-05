WCIA — AJ Storr is no longer committed to Illinois. The Class of 2022 guard pledged to play for the Illini last month but after assistants Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua left for Kentucky, the Rockford native decided to open things up again.

At this time, I am opening up my recruitment. The University of Illinois is still on my list, and my family and I look forward to building a relationship with the new staff. I feel this is the best decision for me to pursue all options for my college basketball and future career. — Aj storr (@storr_aj) May 13, 2021

Storr is a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports, ranked 149th nationally. He picked Illinois ahead of Ole Miss and Virginia Tech. He also has offers from Austin Peay, Iona, Murray State, Ohio and UIC, among others.