AJ Storr commits to Illinois

WCIA — Illinois basketball landed its second Class of 2022 commit on Tuesday with Land of Lincoln native AJ Storr pledging to play for the Illini. The 6-foot-6 guard played parts of his junior season in Nevada and Arizona, after moving from Kankakee.

“First off I would like to thank god for giving me the abilities to play basketball,” Storr wrote on his Twitter page. “Next I would like to give a special thanks to my family who has sacrificed so much for me to be able to play the game I love. Also, I would like to thank all the high schools that I played at and teammates that I’ve had. Lastly, I would like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me. With that being said I am 110% committed to the University of Illinois.”

Storr is the second commit in the Class of 2022 for the Illini, joining Reggie Bass, who pledged to play last month. With its two commits, Illinois is currently the 45th ranked class according to 247Sports.