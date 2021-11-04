Ahmari wins Athlete of the Week

URBANA (WCIA) — Uni High’s Kate Ahmari is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The junior won the 1A Decatur Sectional individually on Saturday with a time of 18:05. The Illineks finished fourth as a team, meaning they are headed to this weekend’s state meet as well. Ahmari has won nine of the 11 events she has been in this season. She has had a great year, even some with some tough conditions in the postseason so far.

“Both races the course was kind of slippery but overall they were fine,” says Ahmari. “I felt good, my legs felt good. I think I’m kind of confident going into state, but also pretty nervous”

Ahmari is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//