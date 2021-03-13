After leaving Puerto Rico at 13 to pursue basketball in the United States, Curbelo thriving with Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Andre Curbelo left his home country of Puerto Rico at only 13 years old to come to the United States to pursue playing basketball at a higher level. Now the Illinois freshman is the Big Ten Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year and thriving, despite never expecting to even play at high major school.

“Aqui tengo escrito ‘para mi familia,'” Curbelo said in a 1-on-1 interview this week.

‘For My Family’ is written on Curbelo’s shoes to remind him what he’s playing for, but the 6-foot-1 point guard doesn’t need to leave the court to feel right at home. Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua has known Curbelo for years after playing professionally with his dad Joel.

“It’s really nice to have him here and be around him,” Curbelo said. “He’s like a second dad to me.”

Between Curbelo and Antigua, along with walk-on Edgar Padilla Jr, it’s not uncommon to hear Spanish on the court. Padilla’s dad also played with Antigua, and connected Curbelo to a high school in New York.

“I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do, I don’t really know English?'” Curbelo said. “He just sat back, and was like ‘Well you gotta figure it out’ but I’ve always been up for a challenge and I took it.”

Curbelo emerged as a Top-100 prospect and a worthwhile recruit for Antigua. The All-Big Ten freshman has a court vision unlike any other, as Illinois’ biggest spark off the bench, winning him the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

“I always knew he was capable of the things that we’re seeing now, got a glimpse of it his junior and senior year in high school,” Antigua said.

With the biggest stage around the corner, Antigua sees potential for more. Curbelo is peaking at just the right time, averaging 15 points the last five games of the regular season.

“Our job is to stretch him, to push him, and the fact that we have a relationship above and beyond that, not only myself but the rest of the staff is going to continue to push him because we know that there’s more to it,” Antigua said.



“It comes from the heart, and I’m really glad that I’m here,” added Curbelo. “I’m just a kid from Puerto Rico, and I never thought that I would have this opportunity.”