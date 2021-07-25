After early TBT exit for House of ‘Paign, team looks ahead to year three

(WCIA) — The no. 2 seed House of ‘Paign suffered a painful exit this weekend — losing to the no. 15 seed Jackson Underdawgs in the first round of The Basketball Tournament. Following their debut campaign last season, where they made it to the quarterfinals, the Illinois alumni team struggled to get going offensively shooting just 33% from the field, and 29% from three.

General Manager Mike LaTulip fully expects there to be a year three for the team, and hinted at recruiting Da’Monte Williams and Trent frazier for next season. The Illini seniors, who have one season left of college elegibility, attended Saturday’s regional game in Peoria.

“We obviously want this to be an Illinois alumni team — without like naming names you guys could probably connect the dots, there’s a few that are probably going to be available,” says LaTulip. “It’s easy to get motivated to go back for year two when you have a good year one, I think now it’ll really show kind of what we have, coming off of an early exit.”

“I’m looking to compete every year until I stop playing, I mean, why not,” says House of ‘Paign guard Rayvonte Rice. “Chance to win some money, reconnect with these guys, I mean it’s a paid vacation really.”

Rice led the team in their first game, scoring 21 points with six rebounds.