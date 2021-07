CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Men’s Golf senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart was named a Top 25 golfer in the PGA Tour University rankings.

In the first Class of 2022 rankings, Dumont de Chassart comes in at 16th. The Belgian international is coming off a season where he was named a Second Team All-American and Big Ten Co-Player of the Year.

His former Illini teammate Michael Feagles finished 7th in the country last year.