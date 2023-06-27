SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Adrien Dumont de Chassart was just trying to stay competitive when he started his pro golf career earlier this month.

“My goal going into the BMW was to just play my game, kind of see where I was,” Dumont de Chassart said. “Obviously I played pretty well that week and it turned out great.”

The former Illini had no idea success would find him this fast, as he has a first place and second place finish through two pro events.

“I think the main goal for the year was to keep my card,” Dumont de Chassart said. “I only had like 10 or 12 starts to do it. Now that I won, my goal has kind of changed to where I want to get my PGA Tour card.”

The Belgian is well on his way, ranked 8th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings after one month, the Top 30 earn their Tour card. He says a decision to stay at Illinois for a fifth year has paid off with the run of success.

“I just needed to spend probably one more year with my teammates and Coach Small to fully be prepared for the next step,” Dumont de Chassart said. “I’m glad I did it. I was for sure way more prepared than last year. I just feel more confident with my game and my tendencies and little stuff like that.”

“Adrien’s always been that guy,” Korn Ferry Tour golfer and former Illini Michael Feagles said. “The second he stepped foot on campus his freshman year I knew he was going to be a stud. But it’s still incredibly impressive what he’s done.”

Now back in Central Illinois for the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Dumont de Chassart took last weekend off to rest up for what he hopes is a big showing at his second home.

“I mean it feels nice, the fact that I was taking the week off an hour away from here was nice,” Dumont de Chassart said. “I didn’t have to take any flight, just drove up here, makes it way easier. And it’s nice to not be too far away from home.”

Dumont de Chassart makes one of four former Illini in the field this weekend, with Michael Feagles, Brian Campbell, and Luke Guthrie also playing.