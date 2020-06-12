Adkins, Mahomet-Seymour football adjusting while building program

MAHOMET (WCIA) — The IHSA’s coronavirus pandemic protocols are impacting different teams different ways. There’s no doubt the lack of on field work will be felt, if and when the season starts in August. But for new coaches still looking to build programs, the effects are even more pronounced.

Mahomet-Seymour football coach Jon Adkins is in his second season and was planning to use his allotted summer contact days to continue laying the foundation, both on and off the field, that he established last year. The Bulldogs finished with a 3-6 record.

“It’s certainly a difficult challenge,” Adkins said. “I think we can throw that into everything else that’s made things difficult this offseason here or this quarantine phase but I think the big help so to speak has been the kids and everybody being excited to potentially get out here.”

Adkins and his team worked out for the second time together on Thursday night. He’s splitting his time into two segments, with groups of nine and one coach, rotating stations spread across the practice field. No footballs are allowed, per IHSA rules, so it’s based all on getting the heart rate up to slowly work back into shape. Adkins has also met with his team over Zoom, not just for team building and communication but also installing different parts of the offense.

“Just kind of pushing each other,” Mahomet-Seymour senior wide receiver Zach Travis said. “You said it, we’re not on the field that much so when we are, we’ve got to make the best of it and make it count.”