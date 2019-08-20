Adkins eager to start new era at Mahomet-Seymour

MAHOMET (WCIA) — There will be a lot changes on the field for the Mahomet-Seymour football team this fall, most notably a new head coach. Charleston native Jon Adkins takes over the program for Keith Pogue, who resigned last year after going 3-6, the worst season in nearly 20 years. Adkins made prior head coaching stops at Peoria Heights and Jerseyville, before going to Florida as an assistant last season.

“It’s everything I’ve always wanted,” Adkins said about the position. “This was a dream job, my junior year of high school coming up here and watching a playoff game, I knew this was a special place and I knew it was where I wanted to be. We’re bringing energy and fun and to bring a new style of football and definitely a new way to practice.”

Adkins bring a high paced, up-tempo offense. The Bulldogs have struggled on that side of the ball in recent years, scoring an average of 18 points per game the past three seasons.

“Just the tempo has been the biggest thing and you’re never stopping so you’ve just got to keep going,” Mahomet-Seymour senior receiver Nicholas Liagridonis said.



“We’re doing a lot of hand signals and there are a ton of plays and a ton of packages we’re running and it’s going to be an exciting year, I’m pumped,” Mahomet-Seymour senior receiver Jack Koller said.

The Bulldogs host Marion in the season opener Aug. 30.