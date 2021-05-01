Adam Miller transferring to LSU

WCIA — Former Illinois guard Adam Miller is transferring to LSU, he announced on a YouTube livestream Saturday.

Miller only spent one season in Orange and Blue and started all 31 games. He averaged 8.3 points per game and shot 34 percent from behind the arc, including scoring 10 points in both games of the NCAA Tournament.

The Chicago native announced his intention to transfer shortly after the season ended. Many reports say he had his choices narrowed down to LSU, Kentucky, and Georgia.

Adam Miller is transferring to LSU — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) May 1, 2021

Miller and Big Ten All-Freshman Team member Andre Curbelo were both top 50 recruits coming into the Illini program last season. It was the first time they had two Top 50 recruits in the same class since 2010.