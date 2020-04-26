Adam Miller praises Brad Underwood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It might have taken longer than the Illinois coaching staff and fans wanted, but Adam Miller is officially and Illini. Moments after he signed his letter of intent, Miller had high praise for Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.

Miller is the highest ranked recruit for the Illini in this class, coming in at #33 according to 247sports.com. Many were wondering if he would actually end up at Illinois, since it took so long for him to sign. But he said he was all in the entire time, mainly because of head coach Brad Underwood.

“Big key, what coach did this year. They ended up losing a couple games at the start and he changed the playbooks, he changed the whole system to fit his team,” Miller said. “That shows a great coach, and that shows a willing coach to do it for his players and not just himself and the name. Coach Underwood is a great coach and he’s really that piece that helped me make this decision.”

Miller along with Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins make up the 2nd ranked 2020 class in the Big Ten, and 15th nationally.