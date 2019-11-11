1  of  11
Adam Miller keeps Illini in Top-3

Sports

Illinois Basketball prospect will commit November 21st

(WCIA) — Illinois Basketball prospect Adam Miller will be keeping Illinois in his Top-3 schools, along with Arizona and Louisville. Miller will announce his verbal commitment on November 21st.

Miller is a four-star prospect out of Morgan Park High School in Chicago, the same high school as current Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu. Miller is the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois, while ranking in the Top-10 nationally. With Miller announcing his verbal commitment the day after early signing period, he have to wait until February to sign his letter of intent.

