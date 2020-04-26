Adam Miller-Ayo Dosunmu comparison

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s easy to compare Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller. Both went to the same high school. Both signed to play at Illinois. Both play the guard position. But that’s where the comparisons end, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says.

Adam Miller is a 6’3, 170 pound guard. Ayo Dosunmu was listed at 6’5, 185 pounds on the Illini roster this season. They both play guard, but their style of play at that position is different. Adam Miller is known as a knockdown shooter from behind the arc, who can get to the rim. Ayo Dosunmu shot less than 30% from three this season, he’s known more for his mid-range game.

Underwood understands where the comparisons come from, but see’s them as completely different players.

“There’s some similarities but they’re style of play is completely different. Adam is an elite shooter and yet he’s got enough game that’s he’s a really good finisher with that athleticism and that contact. I think he’s a guy that can get to the foul line a ton,” Underwood said. “They’ve got different genetics and that’s probably the biggest adjustment in those two, the biggest difference.”