Adam Cushing out after three seasons at EIU

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — After three seasons on the job, Eastern Illinois football coach Adam Cushing is leaving the job to seek other professional opportunities.

The Panthers will look for a new leader heading into 2022. Cushing finishes with a 3-26 record, recording just one win in each of his seasons in Charleston.

“We have a solid foundation of young men in our program who have been doing the right things on and off the field,” said athletic director Tom Michael. “The EIU football program has a long, rich tradition and we will bring in a coach that can continue to build upon that success with this group of young men we currently have in the program.”

FootballScoop is reporting Cushing will take the offensive line coach job at Duke.