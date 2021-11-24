ACL tear ruled out for Trent Fraizer, no update on his return

(WCIA) — Illinois guard Trent Frazier was helped off the court during Tuesday night’s game against Kansas State and did not return. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced on Wednesday that Frazier did not tear his ACL, but has been on crutches. Underwood didn’t give a timeline for Frazier’s return, but it’s possible he will miss some games.

The Illini have dealt with several injuries since the start of the season, including Luke Goode who did not play in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City due to back spasms. Underwood says he’s expecting other guys to step up, like guards Austin Hutcherson and Alfonso Plummer.

“You don’t replace Trent,” said Underwood. “He’s a guy that plays the point, plays off of it, but there’s a mental component to not having him, if he’s out. Plummer, and Hutcherson, and we’ll see Brandin Podziemski — all those guys are going to have to step in and fill that role, those are big shoes to fill.”

Frazier is is averaging 8.8 points and 2.3 assists through four games this season, and missed the season-opener with a shoulder injury. Plummer had a breakout game against Kansas State on Tuesday night, scoring a game-high 21 points, which included seven three-pointers.

The Illini will return to action against UT Rio Grande Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday at the State Farm Center.