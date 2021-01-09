A floor-slapping win propels Illinois into matchup against Maryland

(WCIA) — Brad Underwood is a floor-slap kind of guy. Illinois basketball brought the heat in the second-half against Northwestern on Thursday, with a synchronized floor slap on defense to send a message to the Wildcats.

“I’m for anything that creates cohesiveness, and energy, and grit, and fight. And all that goes that, but you got to be able to back that up if you’re going to do it,” said Underwood.

It was certainly justified. The Illini held Northwestern to just 2 field goals in the second half, after struggling in the first half with 11 turnovers, and 35% shooting.

“We were just kind of too casual and asleep in the first half it just was uncharacteristic,” said Illinois guard Jacob Grandison. “This season is a lot about finding the ‘it’ within yourself and within your team.”

Kofi Cockburn also dominated coming out of halftime, scoring 13 points to match Northwestern’s second-half points. After this win, Cockburn tied for the NCAA lead in double-doubles this season. Cockburn had 18 points and 12 rebounds, his 20th career double-double and his eighth this season.

“I can really challenge him, and I tell him my expectation for him is much higher than it is for himself, and I am never going to let him be satisfied with anything,” said Underwood. “Kofi’s potential is untapped. He’s so receptive to coaching, and he wants coaching, and he knew I wasn’t very happy in the first half, and there’s a young man who cares, and cares about his teammates.”

As Illinois heads into their matchup against Maryland, their coming off the heels of their dominant win at Northwestern. Underwood admits he’s “not sure a lot of teams could’ve won that game,” but praises the team for their ability to fight and come back.

Maryland comes to the State Farm Center at 7 p.m. on Sunday night, as Illinois looks to maintain their four game win streak, and their No.2 spot in the Big Ten rankings. Illinois hasn’t beaten them since 2018-19 season, when they pulled an upset at Madison Square Garden. The Terrapins are 6-6 this year, and 1-5 in the Big Ten.