A Big Presence: Kofi Cockburn powers Illini turnaround

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the first time since 2010, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year wears Orange and Blue.

“I don’t think I deserved it,” Kofi Cockburn joked to the media after learning he won the award. “I definitely deserved it! I worked my ass off preparing before the season, preseason. Worked hard in practice, I came out and helped my guys win games, I did my best I think, I tried to do my best at all times and they gave it to me. I appreciate it.”

Cockburn took Illini Nation by storm right out of the gate, recording a double-double in five of his first six games. The 7-foot, 290-pounder finished the season with 12 double-doubles, the most for a freshman in Illini history.

“We’ve got an emerging star in Kofi, in terms of what he’s doing in the post and how dominant he can be,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said.



“Still being a student, you have a lot to learn and there’s always more to learn no matter how high you get, no matter how big you get,” Cockburn said about his progression. “It’s just about listening.”

Between the @IlliniFootball reactions in the background and Kofi jumping out of the gym, this is quite the still from our highlights tonight. More on @WCIA3sports at 10!#Illini pic.twitter.com/f6cJTZjlTR — Craig Choate WCIA (@craigwchoate) November 27, 2019

Cockburn joined Illinois when it needed him the most. A force inside was just about all the Illini were missing from contending in the Big Ten, because everyone else in the league already had a force inside. From Luka Garza at Iowa, to Daniel Oturu at Minnesota, Cockburn faced tough competition day in and day out.

“Every team in the Big Ten has a really good big man and every night is a different challenge so it’s not even about physical growth,” Cockburn said. “It’s about mental growth too because you could go from guarding somebody that pops to somebody that has really good low post moves. It’s mental growth as much as it’s physical growth.”



“They’re all so varied in terms of their skill set,” Underwood said about the other centers in the Big Ten. “You’ve got tremendous low post players, you’ve got tremendous defenders, you’ve got tremendous three-point shooters, you’ve got guys that do a little bit of both, and they do it at different sizes. Some weigh 270, some weigh 210 but it’s an elite league for size and for bigs.”

A four-game span in late January and early February saw Cockburn only score in double-figures once. He bounced back by scoring ten points or more in seven of the last eight games. Averaging nearly a double-double for the season with 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds, still isn’t good enough for the Jamaican native. He has his eyes set higher.

“That was one of my goals coming in, to do my best and try and be the best Freshman in the Big Ten,” Cockburn added. “My goal was to be the best big man but obviously you have so many big men that’s really good, it’s just about coming in here and doing your best. It’s always good to have accomplishments that you can look and say ‘Oh yeah, that’s what I did throughout my time here’ and I could do better.”

A better season next year for Cockburn could mean a berth in the NCAA tournament, where they would have been this season had the coronavirus pandemic not canceled March Madness.