81-year old racer still going strong

CERRO GORDO (WCIA) — Wayne Fisher might be slow on his feet but on the track, it’s an entirely different story. The 81-year old has been racing go-karts since 1960, and for the past 12 years, he’s spent Friday nights at the Cerro Gordo Speedway.

“As far as I know there’s hardly anyone that’s 60 years old that races them. I’ve always worked hard, did a lot of physical work, and I suppose that kept my body in shape to be able to keep doing this.”

There’s no real way to prove it, but Wayne is likely one of the oldest go-kart racers in the state of Illinois. The average age for most racers is 20-years-old. While most people his age would rather sit here and watch from the bleachers, he prefers to be out on the track.

“I just feel like I’m lucky to be able to compete and I need to race a lot to get dialed in, but I still enjoy competing,” Fisher said.

“He’s an old guy, but I’ll tell you what, he can still run with these young guys, and he can win,” Fisher’s longtime friend Rich Wabb said. “He’s a very tough competitor.”

Wayne’s career has brought him all over the Midwest, from Kansas to Wisconsin. Forty years ago, he won the season-ending race in Fairbury, which he says is still the highlight of his racing career.